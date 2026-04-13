Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Spain reopens embassy in Tehran

    Other countries
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 14:35
    Spain reopens embassy in Tehran

    The Spanish Embassy in Tehran has officially reopened, with the country's ambassador returning to resume diplomatic operations, Report informs.

    "Together with my committed team, I have reopened today the Spanish Embassy in Tehran in order to join in efforts for peace from every possible quarter, following Minister of Foreign Affairs José Manuel Albares's instructions," Ambassador Antonio Sánchez-Benedito Gaspar said on X.

    Spain's foreign minister had previously confirmed that, following recent developments and the establishment of a ceasefire, the embassy - whose operations had been temporarily suspended-would soon reopen.

    The decision was made after the ceasefire announced by Donald Trump. Spanish diplomats were evacuated from the Iranian capital after the US and Israeli military operation began.

    Spanish Embassy in Tehran Antonio Sánchez-Benedito Gaspar José Manuel Albares US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İspaniyanın İrandakı səfirliyi fəaliyyətini bərpa edib
    В Иране возобновило работу испанское посольство

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