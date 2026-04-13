Spain reopens embassy in Tehran

The Spanish Embassy in Tehran has officially reopened, with the country's ambassador returning to resume diplomatic operations, Report informs.

"Together with my committed team, I have reopened today the Spanish Embassy in Tehran in order to join in efforts for peace from every possible quarter, following Minister of Foreign Affairs José Manuel Albares's instructions," Ambassador Antonio Sánchez-Benedito Gaspar said on X.

Spain's foreign minister had previously confirmed that, following recent developments and the establishment of a ceasefire, the embassy - whose operations had been temporarily suspended-would soon reopen.

The decision was made after the ceasefire announced by Donald Trump. Spanish diplomats were evacuated from the Iranian capital after the US and Israeli military operation began.