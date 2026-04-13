Chamber of Accounts: Azerbaijani institutions to undergo extensive audits

The Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan plans to conduct a total of 45 audits in 2026, according to Vugar Gulmammadov, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts, Report informs.

Gulmammadov made the remark at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis's (Parliament) Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising, where the Chamber's 2025 activity report was discussed.

He noted that the planned audits will cover education and healthcare institutions, investment projects in Karabakh and water management, public procurements, as well as extra‑budgetary state funds.

The chairman added that during the reporting period, 48 oversight measures were scheduled, 47 of which were completed, while the results of one audit were carried over to the following year:

"Three of these measures were conducted in confidential mode in accordance with the Law on State Secrets. The volume of explanatory documents related to the state budget has significantly increased. The size of explanations included in the budget package rose from 30 pages to 50–55 pages, showing growth of more than 60%. These documents now reflect macro‑fiscal risks, alternative scenarios, and forecast indicators more comprehensively. At the same time, progress has been made in eliminating existing inconsistencies in state financial reporting. More than 1 billion manats (over $588.2 million) of duplicate income entries in the consolidated budget have been removed, while distortions exceeding 1 billion manats in budget reporting and over 2 billion manats (approximately $1.2 billion) in financial statements have been corrected."

Gulmammadov emphasized that more than 100 million manats (just over $58.8 million) of previously unrecognized income have been included in state budget revenues:

"These funds were mainly identified through deposit and assignment accounts. Progress has also been achieved in human resource development. The number of certificates obtained by staff in auditing and accounting has reached 77, with internationally certified employees making up about 25% of the total workforce."

He noted that for the first time in recent years, staffing levels exceeded 90%, while staff turnover was kept below 10%:

"Moreover, the Chamber's financial indicators have also improved. Assets increased from 6.2 million manats (just over $3.6 million) to 7.1 million manats (approximately $4.2 million). For 2025, 11.6 million manats (just over $6.8 million) were allocated for operations, with cash execution amounting to 9.9 million manats (just over $5.8 million)."