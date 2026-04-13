Azerbaijan's annual inflation stands at 5.7% in Q1
Finance
- 13 April, 2026
- 15:01
The average annual inflation rate in Azerbaijan stood at 5.7% in January–March this year, according to the State Statistics Committee, Report informs.
The figure remained unchanged compared to the January–February period, when the average annual inflation rate was also recorded at 5.7%.
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