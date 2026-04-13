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    Azerbaijan's GDP falls slightly in 1Q26

    Finance
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 15:06
    Azerbaijan's GDP falls slightly in 1Q26

    In January–March 2026, Azerbaijan generated just over 29.7 billion manats (approximately $17.5 billion) of GDP, marking a 0.3% decrease year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    During this period, the value of GDP in Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector decreased by 1.2% to approximately 8.5 billion manats (nearly $5.02 billion), while the non‑oil‑gas GDP grew by 0.2% to reach nearly 21.2 billion manats (over $12.45 billion).

    Azerbaijan's GDP State Statistical Committee
    Azərbaycan iqtisadiyyatı cüzi kiçilib
    ВВП Азербайджана в I квартале сократился на 0,3%

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