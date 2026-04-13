Azerbaijan's GDP falls slightly in 1Q26
Finance
- 13 April, 2026
- 15:06
In January–March 2026, Azerbaijan generated just over 29.7 billion manats (approximately $17.5 billion) of GDP, marking a 0.3% decrease year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.
During this period, the value of GDP in Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector decreased by 1.2% to approximately 8.5 billion manats (nearly $5.02 billion), while the non‑oil‑gas GDP grew by 0.2% to reach nearly 21.2 billion manats (over $12.45 billion).
Latest News
17:13
Zayed Award for Human Fraternity opens submissions for 2027 editionOther countries
17:12
Netanyahu backs Trump's blockade of Iranian portsOther countries
16:58
World Bank launches five-year project to monitor Caspian pollution, protect biodiversityFinance
16:51
Islamist militants raid Nigerian army base, kill commander and six soldiersOther countries
16:42
Von der Leyen: EU ready to cooperate with Hungary's new leadershipOther countries
16:32
Ukraine signals possible Zelenskyy–Hungary PM meetingOther countries
16:17
Average monthly salary in Azerbaijan reaches 1,099 manatsFinance
16:10
Pashinyan: Baku-Yerevan peace to boost Armenia's economyRegion
16:01