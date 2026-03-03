Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council

    89 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan over past three hours

    Foreign policy
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 13:34
    89 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan over past three hours

    Between 10:00 am and 01:00 pm on March 3, a total of 89 people were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    Among the evacuees, 6 were Azerbaijani, 74 Chinese, 6 Slovak, 2 Iranian, and 1 Turkish citizen.

    Since the start of military operations on February 28, a total of 704 people have been evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan as of 01:00 pm today.

    89 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan over past three hours
    89 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan over past three hours
    89 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan over past three hours
    89 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan over past three hours
    89 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan over past three hours
    89 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan over past three hours
    89 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan over past three hours
    89 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan over past three hours
    89 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan over past three hours

    Azerbaijan Iran Airstrikes on Iran evacuation China Turkiye
    Photo
    Son üç saatda daha 89 nəfər İrandan Azərbaycana təxliyə edilib
    Photo
    Из Ирана в Азербайджан за последние три часа эвакуированы еще 89 человек

    Latest News

    14:34

    Iran strikes oil tanker off Oman coast, one killed

    Other countries
    14:18

    Ankara counting on renewable supplies to EU via Azerbaijan, Türkiye

    Energy
    14:07

    Turkish FM: Regional tensions may pose risks to energy supply security

    Region
    13:51

    CBA: AniPay mobile application and anipay.az to be suspended

    Finance
    13:43

    IAEA confirms damage to nuclear facility in Iran

    Region
    13:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss expanding defense industry cooperation

    Military
    13:39

    Goran Nikolovski: SGC holds central place in North Macedonia's gas supply strategy

    Energy
    13:34
    Photo

    89 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan over past three hours

    Foreign policy
    13:25

    Energy minister: Azerbaijan to commission four upstream projects in four years

    Energy
    All News Feed