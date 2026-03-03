89 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan over past three hours

Between 10:00 am and 01:00 pm on March 3, a total of 89 people were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan, Report informs.

Among the evacuees, 6 were Azerbaijani, 74 Chinese, 6 Slovak, 2 Iranian, and 1 Turkish citizen.

Since the start of military operations on February 28, a total of 704 people have been evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan as of 01:00 pm today.