89 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan over past three hours
Foreign policy
- 03 March, 2026
- 13:34
Between 10:00 am and 01:00 pm on March 3, a total of 89 people were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan, Report informs.
Among the evacuees, 6 were Azerbaijani, 74 Chinese, 6 Slovak, 2 Iranian, and 1 Turkish citizen.
Since the start of military operations on February 28, a total of 704 people have been evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan as of 01:00 pm today.
