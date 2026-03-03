Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Azerbaijani parliament adopts new law on child rights

    Milli Majlis
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 13:22
    Azerbaijani parliament adopts new law on child rights

    The Azerbaijani Parliament has adopted the new bill "On the Rights of the Child" in its third and final reading, Report informs.

    The document was submitted for discussion at today's plenary session of parliament.

    The bill consists of eight chapters and 63 articles. For the first time, a systematized conceptual framework for children's rights is being developed, and the principle of "the best interests of the child" is fully enshrined in law and has a mechanism for its application.

    The document also introduces a classification of forms of violence: physical, psychological, sexual, corporal punishment, neglect, cyberbullying, and others.

    For the first time, the concept of "early marriage" is introduced at the legislative level, providing for specific legal liability.

    The bill also establishes mechanisms for identifying children in difficult life situations, procedures for emergency measures, provision of primary medical and psychological care, and repatriation rules.

    Separate articles regulate the child's right to freedom of thought and speech, as well as the right to receive and disseminate information.

    In addition, the child is recognized as an independent subject with the right to direct participation in administrative and judicial proceedings.

    Parliament Azerbaijan child rights
