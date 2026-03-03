Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council

    IAEA confirms damage to nuclear facility in Iran

    Region
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 13:43
    IAEA confirms damage to nuclear facility in Iran

    The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed damage to buildings at a nuclear facility in Natanz, Iran, Report informs, citing the agency's announcement on X.

    IAEA damage Iran
    AEBA İranda nüvə obyektinin binasının zədələndiyini təsdiqləyib
    МАГАТЭ подтвердил наличие повреждений здания ядерного объекта в Иране

    Latest News

    14:34

    Iran strikes oil tanker off Oman coast, one killed

    Other countries
    14:18

    Ankara counting on renewable supplies to EU via Azerbaijan, Türkiye

    Energy
    14:07

    Turkish FM: Regional tensions may pose risks to energy supply security

    Region
    13:51

    CBA: AniPay mobile application and anipay.az to be suspended

    Finance
    13:43

    IAEA confirms damage to nuclear facility in Iran

    Region
    13:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss expanding defense industry cooperation

    Military
    13:39

    Goran Nikolovski: SGC holds central place in North Macedonia's gas supply strategy

    Energy
    13:34
    Photo

    89 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan over past three hours

    Foreign policy
    13:25

    Energy minister: Azerbaijan to commission four upstream projects in four years

    Energy
    All News Feed