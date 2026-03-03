IAEA confirms damage to nuclear facility in Iran
- 03 March, 2026
- 13:43
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed damage to buildings at a nuclear facility in Natanz, Iran, Report informs, citing the agency's announcement on X.
Based on the latest available satellite imagery, IAEA can now confirm some recent damage to entrance buildings of Iran’s underground Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP). No radiological consequence expected and no additional impact detected at FEP itself, which was severely… pic.twitter.com/7CS7BRZo1s— IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) March 3, 2026
