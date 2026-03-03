Energy minister: Azerbaijan to commission four upstream projects in four years

Azerbaijan is currently working on the commissioning of four upstream projects in 2026-2029, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the 12th Ministerial Meeting within the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting within the framework of the Green Energy Advisory Council held in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, the first gas production is expected this year within the framework of the free gas development project at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli: "Additionally, four more exploration projects are being implemented onshore and offshore. Despite all these, as well as positive developments such as the United Arab Emirates' ADNOC (XRG) company becoming a shareholder in the Southern Gas Corridor, a clear and long-term policy framework supported by specific financial mechanisms is required to significantly ensure the increase of supply to Europe."

The minister also drew attention to the current situation regarding the creation of a total of 8 GW of renewable energy capacity for domestic consumption, export, and energy supply of data centers, as well as the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe, direct from Nakhchivan and via Armenia, Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe, Trans-Caspian, and East-West green energy corridors and interconnector projects. It was emphasized that these inter-regional energy connections and electricity will further strengthen Azerbaijan's role in Europe's energy security.