CIA tracked Khamenei, Iranian politicians for months
- 01 March, 2026
- 22:05
US intelligence tracked Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other senior Iranian politicians for several months.
According to Report, citing sources via the Associated Press, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) monitored the movements of Iran's top leadership.
Sources say that the intelligence gathered was shared with Israeli authorities.
The agency notes that the timing of recent strikes was adjusted based on this information.
