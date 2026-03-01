Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    CIA tracked Khamenei, Iranian politicians for months

    Region
    • 01 March, 2026
    • 22:05
    CIA tracked Khamenei, Iranian politicians for months

    US intelligence tracked Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other senior Iranian politicians for several months.

    According to Report, citing sources via the Associated Press, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) monitored the movements of Iran's top leadership.

    Sources say that the intelligence gathered was shared with Israeli authorities.

    The agency notes that the timing of recent strikes was adjusted based on this information.

    US Central Intelligence Agency Ali Khamenei Airstrikes on Iran
    ABŞ kəşfiyyatı Xamenei və iranlı siyasətçiləri bir neçə ay izləyib
    ЦРУ несколько месяцев наблюдало за Хаменеи и иранскими политиками

    Latest News

    22:43

    Azerbaijani, Omani FMs express concern over regional escalation

    Foreign policy
    22:28
    Photo

    192 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Region
    22:05

    CIA tracked Khamenei, Iranian politicians for months

    Region
    21:55

    Oman says Tehran open to de-escalation

    Region
    21:43

    IDF to intensify strikes on Iran, Netanyahu says

    Region
    21:40

    IRGC reports 560 US military casualties following strikes on Middle East bases

    Region
    20:59

    Death toll from school strike in Iran rises to 165

    Region
    20:50

    Trump: Iran's new leaders seek talks with US

    Region
    20:33

    US leader explains reason for attack on Iran: 'They would have nuclear warhead in 2 weeks'

    Region
    All News Feed