    Azerbaijani, Omani FMs express concern over regional escalation

    Foreign policy
    • 01 March, 2026
    • 22:43
    Azerbaijani, Omani FMs express concern over regional escalation

    On March 1, 2026, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone call with Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi, Report informs, referring to the Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

    The ministers exchanged views on the recent military escalation and rising tensions in the region.

    Both expressed deep concern over the recent military escalation in the region, stressing that further deterioration of the situation poses serious threats to regional security and stability. They emphasized the necessity of de-escalation and the importance of intensifying diplomatic efforts to resume dialogue.

    The protection of civilians and infrastructure was highlighted as essential.

    The parties also discussed other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

