Trump refuses to guarantee ceasefire during Iran talks
Region
- 01 March, 2026
- 23:51
US President Donald Trump has declined to guarantee a ceasefire in the event that negotiations with Iran start, Report informs via NBC News.
Trump was asked whether the US would be ready to halt attacks in order to advance talks.
"I don't know. Can they meet our demands? So far, they haven't been able to," the president replied.
