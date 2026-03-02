Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan, BP mull joint green energy initiatives

    Energy
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 17:54
    Azerbaijan, BP mull joint green energy initiatives

    Azerbaijan and BP have discussed joint green energy initiatives, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on X, Report informs.

    "During the meeting with Gordon Birrell, Executive Vice President for Production and Operations at BP, we reviewed the key priorities on the agenda of our cooperation. Discussions focused on increasing efficiency across ongoing projects, advancing joint green energy initiatives, improving work processes in line with global industry standards, accelerating decarbonization in oil and gas operations, and creating greater real value through innovative approaches," Jabbarov wrote.

