Azerbaijan discusses full-scale development of Absheron field with Total

Azerbaijan and France's Total Energies company discussed the full-scale development of the Absheron gas condensate field and the reduction of the carbon footprint of operations, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said in a post on X, Report informs.

The discussions were held during a meeting between Parviz Shahbazov and Senior Vice President of Total Energies Martina Oppizzi.

Within the framework of the next phase of network strengthening, the sides discussed cooperation on the project of a 35 MW wind power plant.