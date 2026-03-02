Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    IRGC attacks US allies' tanker in Strait of Hormuz

    IRGC attacks US allies' tanker in Strait of Hormuz

    02 March, 2026
    IRGC attacks US allies' tanker in Strait of Hormuz

    The tanker-refueler "Aten Nova" in the Strait of Hormuz, belonging to US allies, continues to burn after being hit by two drones, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Telegram, Report informs.

    The IRGC noted that as part of the 12th phase of Operation True Promise-4, the remaining US naval facilities in Bahrain were also struck - hit by six drones. Iran also hit stationary and mobile targets of the US military in Kuwait and the UAE, as well as in the Strait of Hormuz using 26 strike drones and 5 ballistic missiles.

    "During the operations, the US base Arifjan in Kuwait was struck in two phases by 12 drones. The command and control center of the US armed forces at Al Minhad base in the UAE was attacked by 6 drones and 5 ballistic missiles," the IRGC noted.

    SEPAH Hörmüz boğazında ABŞ-nin müttəfiqlərinin tankerinə hücum edib
    КСИР сообщил об атаке на танкер союзников США в Ормузском проливе

