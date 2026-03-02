EU trying to neutralize risks amid escalation in Middle East

This week, the 1st meeting of the working group on energy will be held with the participation of representatives of EU member states in cooperation with the International Energy Agency, Report informs.

This is mentioned in the European Commission's statement following the emergency meeting of the college on security on March 2.

The Commission is closely monitoring price dynamics and supplies against the backdrop of events in Iran to assess their consequences for the European Union.

Against the backdrop of the escalating conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran, the organization is also strengthening support for evacuation and repatriation, including through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and the Emergency Response Coordination Centre. Coordination with aviation and shipping companies, as well as government authorities, is being intensified due to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea. Work with Europol and member states is also being strengthened to assess potential risks to internal security and on migration, the statement says.