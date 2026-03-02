Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Melania Trump to preside at UN Security Council meeting

    Other countries
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 23:05
    Melania Trump to preside at UN Security Council meeting

    UN Secretary-General António Guterres will meet with US First Lady Melania Trump, Report informs.

    The Secretary-General's spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric stated that the meeting would take place before the UN Security Council session.

    For the first time in history, a US First Lady will chair a session of the world organization's Security Council during the US rotational presidency of the Council.

    The session will be held on the topic "Children, Technology, and Education in Conflict." US Permanent Representative to the UN Mike Waltz will also participate in the event.

    Melania Trump United Nations
    BMT Baş katibi Melaniya Tramp ilə görüşəcək
    Генсек ООН встретится с первой леди США

    Latest News

    23:05

    Melania Trump to preside at UN Security Council meeting

    Other countries
    23:02

    Erdogan calls attacks on Iran 'clear violation of international law'

    Region
    22:57

    Trump: US will continue its mission against Iran until threat is completely eliminated

    Other countries
    22:49

    Macron: France will increase number of nuclear warheads

    Other countries
    22:36

    As a result of strikes on the UAE, 3 people were killed and 68 were injured.

    Other countries
    22:27

    Rutte and Erdogan discuss situation in Iran

    Other countries
    22:21

    Starmer: Britain involved only in defensive actions in Middle East

    Other
    22:12

    Azerbaijan and Moldova discuss cooperation in energy sector

    Energy
    22:06

    Minister: Israel will open its airspace next week

    Other countries
    All News Feed