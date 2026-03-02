Melania Trump to preside at UN Security Council meeting
02 March, 2026
- 23:05
UN Secretary-General António Guterres will meet with US First Lady Melania Trump, Report informs.
The Secretary-General's spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric stated that the meeting would take place before the UN Security Council session.
For the first time in history, a US First Lady will chair a session of the world organization's Security Council during the US rotational presidency of the Council.
The session will be held on the topic "Children, Technology, and Education in Conflict." US Permanent Representative to the UN Mike Waltz will also participate in the event.
