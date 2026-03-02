Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Erdogan calls attacks on Iran 'clear violation of international law'

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that the US-Israeli attacks on Iran constitute an open violation of international law.

    As Report informs via Haber Global TV, the Turkish leader was speaking at an event in Ankara.

    "The attacks on our neighbor, Iran, clearly violate international law. To date, many of our Iranian brothers and sisters have been killed as a result of these attacks, including Iranian religious leader Ali Khamenei, as well as civilian and military officials and innocent children. On behalf of my country and my people, I express my condolences to the Iranian people," Erdogan said during his speech.

    He also noted that the population "in the Persian Gulf countries has also suffered from the retaliatory measures" of Iran.

    "We immediately took action regarding this. Since Saturday, we have held extensive meetings and consultations with many leaders, including the President of the United States, the Emir of Qatar, the President of the UAE, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, the President of the European Commission, the Chancellor of Germany, and the Secretary General of NATO," the Turkish president added.

