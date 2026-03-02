Kazakhstan expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for assistance in evacuation of its citizens

Kazakhstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev held telephone talks with the heads of foreign policy agencies of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, Report informs, citing the Kazakhstani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The parties discussed the current military-political situation in the Middle East and emphasized the need for close coordination of actions amid the crisis.

Yermek Kosherbayev expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for constructive cooperation and assistance with the evacuation of Kazakhstani citizens from Iran.

The officials confirmed their shared commitment to resolving conflicts exclusively through political and diplomatic methods, adherence to the norms of international law, as well as joining efforts in the interests of ensuring regional security, peace, and stability.

Following the negotiations, the parties declared their readiness to continue coordination and, if necessary, provide support in organizing possible evacuations, maintaining constant working contacts through foreign policy agencies.

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the country's diplomatic missions abroad have switched to a high alert working mode amid the escalation in the Middle East.

Due to the closure of airspace in a number of countries, Kazakhstan's diplomatic missions, together with tourism companies, are providing temporary accommodation in hotels.

The ministry also emphasized that the possibility of organizing evacuation flights is being worked out, with priority given to elderly people, women, and children. Earlier, 50 citizens of Kazakhstan were evacuated from Tehran.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as of now, no reports of injured Kazakhstani citizens have been received. The largest number of Kazakhstanis in the escalation zone is in the UAE - approximately 3,500 people, in Saudi Arabia - around 3,000, in Qatar - approximately 1,500. In Iran, there are 82 citizens of Kazakhstan, in Bahrain - 168, in Kuwait and Jordan - 134 each, and in Israel - about 100 people.