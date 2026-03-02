Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Kuwaiti Navy servicemember killed in line of duty

    • 02 March, 2026
    • 23:56
    A Kuwaiti Navy serviceman was killed in the line of duty, Report informs, citing the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces.

    A Navy sergeant was killed in the line of duty during the tasks assigned to the Kuwait Armed Forces, the General Staff said in a post on X.

    No other details of the incident have been provided so far.

    Küveytin hərbi qulluqçusu həlak olub
    Армия Кувейта сообщила о гибели военнослужащего ВМС

