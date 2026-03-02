Kuwaiti Navy servicemember killed in line of duty
Other countries
- 02 March, 2026
- 23:56
A Kuwaiti Navy serviceman was killed in the line of duty, Report informs, citing the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces.
A Navy sergeant was killed in the line of duty during the tasks assigned to the Kuwait Armed Forces, the General Staff said in a post on X.
No other details of the incident have been provided so far.
