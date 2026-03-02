King of Jordan urges Trump toward sustained de-escalation
Other countries
- 02 March, 2026
- 23:45
King Abdullah II of Jordan, in a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, emphasized the importance of achieving sustainable de-escalation in the region, Report informs, citing a statement from the Royal Court.
"His Majesty King Abdullah II held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump and emphasized the need to work toward achieving comprehensive and sustainable de-escalation that would contribute to the restoration of stability and the establishment of peace in the region," the statement reads.
On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, carrying out airstrikes.
Latest News
23:59
EU trying to neutralize risks amid escalation in Middle EastOther countries
23:56
Kuwaiti Navy servicemember killed in line of dutyOther countries
23:50
Iran declares readiness for long-term defenseOther countries
23:45
King of Jordan urges Trump toward sustained de-escalationOther countries
23:40
Kazakhstan expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for assistance in evacuation of its citizensRegion
23:31
Baku to host 12th Ministerial Meeting of SGC Advisory CouncilEnergy
23:25
IRGC attacks US allies' tanker in Strait of HormuzRegion
23:05
Melania Trump to preside at UN Security Council meetingOther countries
23:02