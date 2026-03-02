King of Jordan urges Trump toward sustained de-escalation

King Abdullah II of Jordan, in a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, emphasized the importance of achieving sustainable de-escalation in the region, Report informs, citing a statement from the Royal Court.

"His Majesty King Abdullah II held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump and emphasized the need to work toward achieving comprehensive and sustainable de-escalation that would contribute to the restoration of stability and the establishment of peace in the region," the statement reads.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, carrying out airstrikes.