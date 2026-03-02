Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Baku to host 12th Ministerial Meeting of SGC Advisory Council

    Energy
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 23:31
    Baku to host 12th Ministerial Meeting of SGC Advisory Council

    The 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Advisory Council of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) and the 4th Ministerial Meeting within the framework of the Green Energy Advisory Council will be held in Baku on March 3.

    As Report informs, the event will be attended by ministers, their deputies, and other high-ranking representatives from 27 states, including Azerbaijan and European Union member countries, 11 international financial institutions and organizations, as well as 49 energy companies.

    Following the opening session, the meeting will continue with a ministerial session, plenary discussions on various topics.

    Within the framework of the Advisory Council, an Investment Roundtable will be held on the topic of coordination between Azerbaijan and the European Union in the field of green energy.

    At the conclusion of the event, a press conference summarizing the results of the meetings will take place.

    Ministerial meetings within the framework of the Advisory Council of the Southern Gas Corridor have been held since February 2015.

    Southern Gas Corridor
    Cənub Qaz Dəhlizi Məşvərət Şurası çərçivəsində nazirlərin 12-ci iclası keçiriləcək
    В Баку пройдет 12-я министерская встреча Консультативного совета ЮГК

    Latest News

    23:59

    EU trying to neutralize risks amid escalation in Middle East

    Other countries
    23:56

    Kuwaiti Navy servicemember killed in line of duty

    Other countries
    23:50

    Iran declares readiness for long-term defense

    Other countries
    23:45

    King of Jordan urges Trump toward sustained de-escalation

    Other countries
    23:40

    Kazakhstan expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for assistance in evacuation of its citizens

    Region
    23:31

    Baku to host 12th Ministerial Meeting of SGC Advisory Council

    Energy
    23:25

    IRGC attacks US allies' tanker in Strait of Hormuz

    Region
    23:05

    Melania Trump to preside at UN Security Council meeting

    Other countries
    23:02

    Erdogan calls attacks on Iran 'clear violation of international law'

    Region
    All News Feed