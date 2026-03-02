Baku to host 12th Ministerial Meeting of SGC Advisory Council

The 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Advisory Council of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) and the 4th Ministerial Meeting within the framework of the Green Energy Advisory Council will be held in Baku on March 3.

As Report informs, the event will be attended by ministers, their deputies, and other high-ranking representatives from 27 states, including Azerbaijan and European Union member countries, 11 international financial institutions and organizations, as well as 49 energy companies.

Following the opening session, the meeting will continue with a ministerial session, plenary discussions on various topics.

Within the framework of the Advisory Council, an Investment Roundtable will be held on the topic of coordination between Azerbaijan and the European Union in the field of green energy.

At the conclusion of the event, a press conference summarizing the results of the meetings will take place.

Ministerial meetings within the framework of the Advisory Council of the Southern Gas Corridor have been held since February 2015.