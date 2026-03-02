Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    02 March, 2026
    Five people were killed in an Israeli missile strike on a residential area of the Iranian city of Serableh.

    According to Report, citing Tasnim, the city administration building suffered significant damage, and the overall destruction is described as substantial. Rescue and fire services recovered five bodies from the rubble, including a 10-year-old child, in the immediate aftermath of the strike. Preliminary reports indicate that the death toll could rise.

    Rescue operations are ongoing, and additional information will be released after official confirmation by the competent authorities.

