Jørgensen: EU and Azerbaijan agree on high-level energy dialogue
Energy
- 03 March, 2026
- 17:50
The European Union and Azerbaijan have agreed to hold a high-level energy dialogue in Brussels later this year, EU Commissioner for Energy Dan Jørgensen said at a press conference following the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council, according to Report.
"There are opportunities for closer integration and strengthened ties between the EU and Azerbaijan. Overall, it has been a very productive day that reinforced already strong relations. We have agreed to hold a high-level energy dialogue in Brussels later this year," Jørgensen said.
The commissioner also expressed his anticipation for another visit to Azerbaijan.
