AzerGold exports $19.3M in January

In January 2025, AzerGold exported products worth $19.3 million, according to the February edition of the "Export Review" published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Report informs.

The figure represents an increase of $3.8 million, or 24.5%, compared to January 2025.

Overall, Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports rose by 9% year-on-year in January, reaching $268.4 million.