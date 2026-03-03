AzerGold exports $19.3M in January
Industry
- 03 March, 2026
- 18:09
In January 2025, AzerGold exported products worth $19.3 million, according to the February edition of the "Export Review" published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Report informs.
The figure represents an increase of $3.8 million, or 24.5%, compared to January 2025.
Overall, Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports rose by 9% year-on-year in January, reaching $268.4 million.
