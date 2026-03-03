Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council

    AzerGold exports $19.3M in January

    Industry
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 18:09
    AzerGold exports $19.3M in January

    In January 2025, AzerGold exported products worth $19.3 million, according to the February edition of the "Export Review" published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Report informs.

    The figure represents an increase of $3.8 million, or 24.5%, compared to January 2025.

    Overall, Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports rose by 9% year-on-year in January, reaching $268.4 million.

    Azergold gold exports
    "AzerGold"un ixrac gəlirləri 25 %-ə yaxın artıb
    Экспортные доходы AzerGold выросли почти на 25%

    Latest News

    19:05

    Dan Jørgensen: There is enormous potential for Azerbaijan-EU cooperation

    Energy
    19:02

    SOCAR deepens energy partnership with Bulgaria

    Energy
    18:56

    Azerbaijan-UK trade turnover plummets

    Business
    18:47

    Iran imposes ban on food exports

    Other countries
    18:41

    Dan Jørgensen: Azerbaijani gas is extremely important for Europe

    Energy
    18:32

    Shahbazov: Interconnectors will help link Azerbaijan with Middle East

    Energy
    18:22

    Chinese FM urges Israel to ensure safety of Chinese personnel, institutions

    Other countries
    18:18

    SOCAR department earned over $14M from non‑oil exports in January

    Energy
    18:09

    AzerGold exports $19.3M in January

    Industry
    All News Feed