By 2033, the total capacity of renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan is forecasted to reach 8 gigawatts, Javid Abdullayev, Director of the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA), under the Ministry of Energy, has said, according to Report.

Speaking at a press conference in Baku following the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council, he emphasized that while oil and gas projects have historically been based on production‑sharing agreements, renewable energy projects are fully regulated by Azerbaijan's national legislation. This, he noted, reflects investors' confidence in the country's legal and regulatory framework.

Abdullayev explained that the total capacity of renewable energy projects is expected to reach 6 gigawatts by 2030 and 8 gigawatts by 2033. This expansion will naturally create an electricity surplus, which can be exported through four interconnectors currently at different stages of development, the director added.

He also pointed out that alongside solar and wind energy, Azerbaijan is also exploring other renewable resources, with particular attention to hydrogen production. "In short, Azerbaijan's renewable energy strategy reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainable development, energy security, and climate responsibility. We are turning our rich national potential into real opportunities for economic growth, environmental stewardship, and regional cooperation," Abdullayev said.