    Business
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 17:35
    Azerbaijan International Mining leads non-oil exports in January

    In January, Azerbaijan International Mining Company Limited was the largest exporter of non-oil products among private companies in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    According to the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, the company's exports totaled $29.3 million, up $20.3 million, or 3.3 times compared to the same period last year.

    Overall, 10 private non-oil sector companies in Azerbaijan exported goods worth $77.6 million in January, representing a 2.9-fold increase, or $50.8 million more than the $26.8 million recorded in January 2025.

    Azərbaycanın TOP-10 özəl şirkətinin qeyri-neft ixracı 3 dəfəyə yaxın artıb
    Частный сектор Азербайджана почти втрое нарастил ненефтяной экспорт в январе

