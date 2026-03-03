Azerbaijan International Mining leads non-oil exports in January
Business
- 03 March, 2026
- 17:35
In January, Azerbaijan International Mining Company Limited was the largest exporter of non-oil products among private companies in Azerbaijan, Report informs.
According to the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, the company's exports totaled $29.3 million, up $20.3 million, or 3.3 times compared to the same period last year.
Overall, 10 private non-oil sector companies in Azerbaijan exported goods worth $77.6 million in January, representing a 2.9-fold increase, or $50.8 million more than the $26.8 million recorded in January 2025.
