Azerbaijan International Mining leads non-oil exports in January

In January, Azerbaijan International Mining Company Limited was the largest exporter of non-oil products among private companies in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

According to the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, the company's exports totaled $29.3 million, up $20.3 million, or 3.3 times compared to the same period last year.

Overall, 10 private non-oil sector companies in Azerbaijan exported goods worth $77.6 million in January, representing a 2.9-fold increase, or $50.8 million more than the $26.8 million recorded in January 2025.