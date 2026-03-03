Jørgensen: Azerbaijan shows strong potential in renewable energy

Azerbaijan demonstrates significant potential in the field of renewable energy, EU Commissioner for Energy Dan Jørgensen said at a press conference following the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council, according to Report.

"Another area of our cooperation is renewable energy. I am impressed by Azerbaijan"s potential, which you are already utilizing and will continue to develop in the coming years," Jørgensen said.

He added that renewable energy represents a sector where EU companies can support the energy transition on a mutually beneficial basis.