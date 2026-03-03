Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Jørgensen: Azerbaijan shows strong potential in renewable energy

    Energy
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 18:00
    Jørgensen: Azerbaijan shows strong potential in renewable energy

    Azerbaijan demonstrates significant potential in the field of renewable energy, EU Commissioner for Energy Dan Jørgensen said at a press conference following the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council, according to Report.

    "Another area of our cooperation is renewable energy. I am impressed by Azerbaijan"s potential, which you are already utilizing and will continue to develop in the coming years," Jørgensen said.

    He added that renewable energy represents a sector where EU companies can support the energy transition on a mutually beneficial basis.

    Dan Jørgensen renewable energy
    Avropa komissarı: "Azərbaycan BOEM sahəsində yüksək potensial nümayiş etdirir"
    Йоргенсен: Азербайджан демонстрирует высокий потенциал в ВИЭ

    Latest News

    19:05

    Dan Jørgensen: There is enormous potential for Azerbaijan-EU cooperation

    Energy
    19:02

    SOCAR deepens energy partnership with Bulgaria

    Energy
    18:56

    Azerbaijan-UK trade turnover plummets

    Business
    18:47

    Iran imposes ban on food exports

    Other countries
    18:41

    Dan Jørgensen: Azerbaijani gas is extremely important for Europe

    Energy
    18:32

    Shahbazov: Interconnectors will help link Azerbaijan with Middle East

    Energy
    18:22

    Chinese FM urges Israel to ensure safety of Chinese personnel, institutions

    Other countries
    18:18

    SOCAR department earned over $14M from non‑oil exports in January

    Energy
    18:09

    AzerGold exports $19.3M in January

    Industry
    All News Feed