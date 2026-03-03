Jørgensen: Azerbaijan shows strong potential in renewable energy
Energy
- 03 March, 2026
- 18:00
Azerbaijan demonstrates significant potential in the field of renewable energy, EU Commissioner for Energy Dan Jørgensen said at a press conference following the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council, according to Report.
"Another area of our cooperation is renewable energy. I am impressed by Azerbaijan"s potential, which you are already utilizing and will continue to develop in the coming years," Jørgensen said.
He added that renewable energy represents a sector where EU companies can support the energy transition on a mutually beneficial basis.
Latest News
19:05
Dan Jørgensen: There is enormous potential for Azerbaijan-EU cooperationEnergy
19:02
SOCAR deepens energy partnership with BulgariaEnergy
18:56
Azerbaijan-UK trade turnover plummetsBusiness
18:47
Iran imposes ban on food exportsOther countries
18:41
Dan Jørgensen: Azerbaijani gas is extremely important for EuropeEnergy
18:32
Shahbazov: Interconnectors will help link Azerbaijan with Middle EastEnergy
18:22
Chinese FM urges Israel to ensure safety of Chinese personnel, institutionsOther countries
18:18
SOCAR department earned over $14M from non‑oil exports in JanuaryEnergy
18:09