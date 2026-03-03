Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Azerbaijani, Latvian FMs discuss escalating tensions in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 19:37
    Azerbaijani, Latvian FMs discuss escalating tensions in Middle East

    A telephone conversation took place between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Latvia's Foreign Minister Baiba Braže, Report informs.

    The current military escalation and rising tensions in the Middle East were discussed between the two ministers.

    It was noted that the further escalation of the situation poses risks to security across a wide geography. The importance of resolving conflicts through diplomatic means and dialogue was emphasized.

    During the telephone conversation, the current state and development prospects of Azerbaijan-Latvia bilateral relations were discussed.

    The parties welcomed the intensification of political dialogue, high-level mutual visits, and the prospects for expanding cooperation in various fields.

    In addition, an exchange of views was held on other regional security issues.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Latvia
    Azərbaycan və Latviya XİN rəhbərləri arasında Yaxın Şərqdə artan gərginlik müzakirə olunub
    Байрамов обсудил с главой МИД Латвии эскалацию на Ближнем Востоке

    Latest News

    20:42

    IDF says it completed wave of strikes on Iranian military targets

    Other countries
    20:30

    Israel preparing to gradually reopen airspace for repatriation

    Other countries
    20:18

    Qatar carries out strikes in Iran after thwarting Doha airport attack

    Other countries
    20:07

    IDF strikes Iranian council during vote on Khamenei successor

    Other countries
    19:57

    Azerbaijan and Belarus discuss bilateral economic cooperation

    Foreign policy
    19:44

    Iraqi Kurdistan ceases oil exports to Türkiye's Ceyhan port

    Foreign policy
    19:37

    Azerbaijani, Latvian FMs discuss escalating tensions in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    19:30

    Rosatom: Construction work suspended at Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran

    Region
    19:23

    Jean-Noël Barrot thanks Azerbaijan for evacuation of French citizens from Iran

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed