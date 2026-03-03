Azerbaijani, Latvian FMs discuss escalating tensions in Middle East

A telephone conversation took place between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Latvia's Foreign Minister Baiba Braže, Report informs.

The current military escalation and rising tensions in the Middle East were discussed between the two ministers.

It was noted that the further escalation of the situation poses risks to security across a wide geography. The importance of resolving conflicts through diplomatic means and dialogue was emphasized.

During the telephone conversation, the current state and development prospects of Azerbaijan-Latvia bilateral relations were discussed.

The parties welcomed the intensification of political dialogue, high-level mutual visits, and the prospects for expanding cooperation in various fields.

In addition, an exchange of views was held on other regional security issues.