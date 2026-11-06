Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Georgian delegation visits special educational institutions under National Defense University

    Military
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 13:46
    Georgian delegation visits special educational institutions under National Defense University

    Delegation from David Aghmashenebeli National Defense Academy of Georgia, currently visiting Azerbaijan, paid visits to the Heydar Aliyev Military Institute and the Jamshid Nakhchivanski Military Lyceum under National Defense University.

    The Ministry of Defense told Report that within the visits to special military educational institutions, the delegation was provided with detailed information on the organization of the educational process and measures undertaken to ensure the professional training of cadets.

    The importance of international cooperation and the exchange of experience in military education was also emphasised, followed by discussions on issues of common interest.

    Following the meeting, the head of the delegation made an entry in the Book of Honour, expressing appreciation for the hospitality extended to the delegation.

    The visit concluded with an exchange of gifts and a commemorative group photo.

    Georgian delegation visits special educational institutions under National Defense University
    Georgian delegation visits special educational institutions under National Defense University
    Georgian delegation visits special educational institutions under National Defense University
    Georgian delegation visits special educational institutions under National Defense University
    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Azerbaijan's National Defense University
    Photo
    Gürcüstan nümayəndə heyəti MMU-nun xüsusi təyinatlı təhsil müəssisələrini ziyarət edib
    Photo
    Делегация Грузия посетила учебные заведения Национального университета обороны Азербайджана
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