Georgian delegation visits special educational institutions under National Defense University

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Delegation from David Aghmashenebeli National Defense Academy of Georgia, currently visiting Azerbaijan, paid visits to the Heydar Aliyev Military Institute and the Jamshid Nakhchivanski Military Lyceum under National Defense University.

The Ministry of Defense told Report that within the visits to special military educational institutions, the delegation was provided with detailed information on the organization of the educational process and measures undertaken to ensure the professional training of cadets.

The importance of international cooperation and the exchange of experience in military education was also emphasised, followed by discussions on issues of common interest.

Following the meeting, the head of the delegation made an entry in the Book of Honour, expressing appreciation for the hospitality extended to the delegation.

The visit concluded with an exchange of gifts and a commemorative group photo.