Death toll from Russian strike on Kamyshevakha rises to 53

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The death toll from a Russian airstrike on the settlement of Kamyshevakha in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region on November 2 has risen from 37 to 53.

According to Report, citing Interfax-Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration head Mykhailo Semikin announced the latest toll in a Telegram post.

"The death toll from the Russian strike on Kamiшеvakha has reached 53," he wrote.