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    Death toll from Russian strike on Kamyshevakha rises to 53

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    • 06 November, 2026
    • 13:36
    Death toll from Russian strike on Kamyshevakha rises to 53

    The death toll from a Russian airstrike on the settlement of Kamyshevakha in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region on November 2 has risen from 37 to 53.

    According to Report, citing Interfax-Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration head Mykhailo Semikin announced the latest toll in a Telegram post.

    "The death toll from the Russian strike on Kamiшеvakha has reached 53," he wrote.

    Russia-Ukraine conflict Zaporizhzhia region
    Rusiyanın Kamışevaxaya endirdiyi zərbə nəticəsində ölənlərin sayı 53 nəfərə çatıb
    Число погибших в результате российского удара по Камышевахе возросло до 53
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