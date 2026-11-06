Death toll from Russian strike on Kamyshevakha rises to 53
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- 06 November, 2026
- 13:36
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The death toll from a Russian airstrike on the settlement of Kamyshevakha in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region on November 2 has risen from 37 to 53.
According to Report, citing Interfax-Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration head Mykhailo Semikin announced the latest toll in a Telegram post.
"The death toll from the Russian strike on Kamiшеvakha has reached 53," he wrote.
Rusiyanın Kamışevaxaya endirdiyi zərbə nəticəsində ölənlərin sayı 53 nəfərə çatıb
Число погибших в результате российского удара по Камышевахе возросло до 53
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