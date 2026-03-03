Azerbaijan and Belarus discuss bilateral economic cooperation

Ambassador of Belarus to Azerbaijan Dmitry Pinevich discussed bilateral cooperation with Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, co-chair of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, Samir Sharifov, Report informs.

