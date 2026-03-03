Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Azerbaijan and Belarus discuss bilateral economic cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 19:57
    Azerbaijan and Belarus discuss bilateral economic cooperation

    Ambassador of Belarus to Azerbaijan Dmitry Pinevich discussed bilateral cooperation with Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, co-chair of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, Samir Sharifov, Report informs.

    "Ambassador Dmitry Pinevich met with Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov <...>. The parties discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral economic agenda," the Embassy of Belarus in Azerbaijan said on social media channels.

    Samir Sharifov Belarus
    Azərbaycan və Belarus ikitərəfli iqtisadi əməkdaşlığı müzakirə ediblər
    Азербайджан и Беларусь обсудили двустороннее экономическое сотрудничество

    Latest News

    20:42

    IDF says it completed wave of strikes on Iranian military targets

    Other countries
    20:30

    Israel preparing to gradually reopen airspace for repatriation

    Other countries
    20:18

    Qatar carries out strikes in Iran after thwarting Doha airport attack

    Other countries
    20:07

    IDF strikes Iranian council during vote on Khamenei successor

    Other countries
    19:57

    Azerbaijan and Belarus discuss bilateral economic cooperation

    Foreign policy
    19:44

    Iraqi Kurdistan ceases oil exports to Türkiye's Ceyhan port

    Foreign policy
    19:37

    Azerbaijani, Latvian FMs discuss escalating tensions in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    19:30

    Rosatom: Construction work suspended at Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran

    Region
    19:23

    Jean-Noël Barrot thanks Azerbaijan for evacuation of French citizens from Iran

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed