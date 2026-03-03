Azerbaijan and Belarus discuss bilateral economic cooperation
03 March, 2026
- 19:57
Ambassador of Belarus to Azerbaijan Dmitry Pinevich discussed bilateral cooperation with Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, co-chair of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, Samir Sharifov, Report informs.
"Ambassador Dmitry Pinevich met with Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov <...>. The parties discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral economic agenda," the Embassy of Belarus in Azerbaijan said on social media channels.
