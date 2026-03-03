Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Iraqi Kurdistan ceases oil exports to Türkiye's Ceyhan port

    Foreign policy
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 19:44
    Iraqi Kurdistan ceases oil exports to Türkiye's Ceyhan port

    Iraq has halted oil exports from its Kurdistan region to the port of Ceyhan in Türkiye, Bloomberg wrote, Report informs via Interfax.

    According to Bloomberg, the transportation of approximately 200,000 barrels of oil per day was suspended after producers reduced output as a precautionary measure amid the escalation of the conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran.

    In addition, it is noted that Iraq's Ministry of Oil has requested a number of producers in the country to reduce oil production. The ministry explains that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has disrupted international shipping and made it impossible for tankers to enter. Thus, the shortage of vessels at Iraq's southern ports and the reduction of exports at some terminals has led to a critical level of reservoir filling.

    İraq Ceyhan limanına neft ixracını dayandırıb
    Ирак прекратил экспорт нефти из Курдистана в порт Джейхан

