IDF strikes Iranian council during vote on Khamenei successor

Israel on Tuesday struck the building of the Assembly of Experts in the city of Qom in central-western Iran, the body responsible for choosing the next leader of the Islamic Republic following the killing of Ali Khamenei, Report informs via Ynet News.

An Israeli security official said the IDF targeted the building during the vote on a successor, noting that far fewer than the council's 88 members were inside at the time of the strike.

In a separate Iranian update, however, it was said that the building was empty and that no one was present.