Trans-Caspian growth and development of C6 format discussed in the USA
Foreign policy
- 04 March, 2026
- 19:12
Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the US, Khazar Ibrahim, participated in an event titled "A New and Expanded Central Asia: Next Steps for Trans-Caspian Growth" together with Kazakhstan's Ambassador Magzhan Ilyassov and Uzbekistan's Ambassador Furkat Sidikov.
Report informs with reference to Azerbaijan's Embassy in the US that the event was organized by the Caspian Policy Center.
Discussions were held on the future of the C6 format, the development of Trans-Caspian connectivity, and other current regional processes.
