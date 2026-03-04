Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Trans-Caspian growth and development of C6 format discussed in the USA

    Foreign policy
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 19:12
    Trans-Caspian growth and development of C6 format discussed in the USA

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the US, Khazar Ibrahim, participated in an event titled "A New and Expanded Central Asia: Next Steps for Trans-Caspian Growth" together with Kazakhstan's Ambassador Magzhan Ilyassov and Uzbekistan's Ambassador Furkat Sidikov.

    Report informs with reference to Azerbaijan's Embassy in the US that the event was organized by the Caspian Policy Center.

    Discussions were held on the future of the C6 format, the development of Trans-Caspian connectivity, and other current regional processes.

    C6 format
    ABŞ-də Transxəzər istiqaməti və C6 formatının inkişafı müzakirə olunub
    В США обсудили развитие Транскаспийского направления и формата С6

    Latest News

    19:30

    Turkish minister: Iran suspends citizens" exit toward Türkiye

    Region
    19:22

    UK supports France's updated nuclear doctrine

    Other countries
    19:12

    Trans-Caspian growth and development of C6 format discussed in the USA

    Foreign policy
    18:57
    Photo

    Another meeting of Organizing Committee discusses WUF13 preparations

    Domestic policy
    18:47

    US likely to raise temporary global tariff rate to 15% this week, Bessent says

    Other countries
    18:31

    IDF destroys Iranian air defense and detection systems at Tehran airport

    Other countries
    18:27

    Azerbaijan boosts tomato exports by 19% in volume

    AIC
    18:11
    Photo

    Regional interest grows in Central Asia–Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor

    Energy
    17:59

    Dan Caine: US to expand operations deep into Iranian territory

    Other countries
    All News Feed