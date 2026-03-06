Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Foreign policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Azerbaijan (MFA) has expressed gratitude to countries and organizations that showed solidarity with Azerbaijan following Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan, Report informs.

    "We express our sincere gratitude for the statements of support, letters, and phone calls received from our international partners following the Iranian drone strikes against the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    We highly value the solidarity shown with Azerbaijan and the clear reaffirmation of support for our country's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the inviolability of its borders.

    We thank all countries and international organisations who stood with Azerbaijan during this time and appreciate their continued support and engagement," the MFA wrote on X.

