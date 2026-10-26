Turkish intelligence chief to visit Iran

Stay up to date with the top news!

Senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan are set to visit Iran, Ali Bagheri, Deputy Secretary of Iran's National Security Council, Report informs, citing IRIB.

Bagheri said the officials include Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, and Director of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization Ibrahim Kalin.

He also noted that the officials will meet with Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

Bagheri did not specify when the visit would take place.