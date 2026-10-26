Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    South Korea, US launch joint air force drills dubbed Freedom Flag

    Other countries
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 09:02
    South Korea, US launch joint air force drills dubbed Freedom Flag

    Air forces of South Korea and the United States kicked off their combined air drills, The Freedom Flag, the Yonhap news agency noted on Monday, Report informs.

    "The Freedom Flag exercise began Monday for a two-week run at Kunsan Air Base in Gunsan, about 180 kilometers [some 111.8 miles] southwest of Seoul, involving the allies' key aerial assets, including the South Korean Air Force's F-15K, KF-16 and F-35A fighter jets," the agency noted.

    According to Yonhap, "the KC-330 transport aircraft and E-737 Peace Eye early warning and control aircraft will also be deployed for the exercise. The US Air Force's F-16 Fighting Falcon jet, RC-135 reconnaissance plane and its Navy's MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, as well as the F-35B stealth fighter jet and the MQ-9 Reaper unmanned surveillance aircraft of the US Marines Corps will also participate in the drills."

    The semiannual Freedom Flag drills were launched in 2024, and this year they are taking place between October 26 and November 6 at Kunsan Air Base.

    F-35 Lightning II fighter jets
    Cənubi Koreya və ABŞ "Freedom Flag" birgə hərbi təlimlərinə başlayıb
    Южная Корея и США начали совместные военные учения Freedom Flag
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    09:24
    CBA currency exchange rates (26.10.2026)
    Finance
    09:18
    EU, Council of Europe congratulate Student List on its victory in Serbian elections
    Other countries
    09:08
    Student List wins Serbia's snap parliamentary elections
    Other countries
    09:02
    South Korea, US launch joint air force drills dubbed Freedom Flag
    Other countries
    08:50
    Turkish intelligence chief to visit Iran
    Region
    08:34
    Taiwan eyes first rare earth metals plant by 2030
    Other countries
    08:18
    U-15 World Cup: Azerbaijan national team to play two more matches
    Football
    08:00
    Lula da Silva re-elected President of Brazil
    Other countries
    07:45
    Mercedes driver Antonelli takes top spot at US Grand Prix
    Formula 1
    All News Feed