South Korea, US launch joint air force drills dubbed Freedom Flag

Air forces of South Korea and the United States kicked off their combined air drills, The Freedom Flag, the Yonhap news agency noted on Monday, Report informs.

"The Freedom Flag exercise began Monday for a two-week run at Kunsan Air Base in Gunsan, about 180 kilometers [some 111.8 miles] southwest of Seoul, involving the allies' key aerial assets, including the South Korean Air Force's F-15K, KF-16 and F-35A fighter jets," the agency noted.

According to Yonhap, "the KC-330 transport aircraft and E-737 Peace Eye early warning and control aircraft will also be deployed for the exercise. The US Air Force's F-16 Fighting Falcon jet, RC-135 reconnaissance plane and its Navy's MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, as well as the F-35B stealth fighter jet and the MQ-9 Reaper unmanned surveillance aircraft of the US Marines Corps will also participate in the drills."

The semiannual Freedom Flag drills were launched in 2024, and this year they are taking place between October 26 and November 6 at Kunsan Air Base.