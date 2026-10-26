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    Student List wins Serbia's snap parliamentary elections

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    • 26 October, 2026
    • 09:08
    Student List wins Serbia's snap parliamentary elections

    The Student List has won Serbia's snap parliamentary elections with 52.9% of the vote after 96% of ballots were counted.

    According to Report's Balkan bureau, the figures were released jointly by the Center for Free Elections and Democracy (CeSID) and the Ipsos agency.

    According to the final results, the Aleksandar Vučić - United Serbia list received 38.8% of the vote.

    Among minority lists, the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians (SVM) will enter parliament with three seats, the Albanian coalition with two seats, while the Party of Democratic Action of Sandžak and the Sandžak Democratic Party will each secure one seat.

    According to the final projection of seat distribution, the Student List won 140 seats, while the Aleksandar Vučić - United Serbia list secured 103 seats.

    Earlier, Aleksandar Vučić acknowledged his bloc's defeat in the elections.

    Snap parliamentary elections Serbia Aleksandar Vučić
    Serbiyadakı növbədənkənar parlament seçkilərində "Tələbə siyahısı" qalib gəlib
    "Студенческий список" победил на выборах в Сербии с 52,9% голосов
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