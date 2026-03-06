Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Giovanni Cristofoli: Azerbaijan has very favorable environment for investors

    06 March, 2026
    Azerbaijan has developed a very favorable environment for businesses and investors, BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye Giovanni Cristofoli said at a press conference on March 6, Report informs.

    "Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and senior officials, representatives of SOCAR, our partners, and, in general, organizations with relevant authority, are creating conditions in which our businesses and investors feel as secure as possible," Cristofoli noted.

    He emphasized that the country has created an investment environment that allows businesses to develop and implement their projects: "Businesses can realize their goals here, and this, in turn, contributes to the further development and growth of the country's economy."

    BP's regional president added that operations in Azerbaijan are of great importance. "Our business here is extremely important to us – both financially and in all other respects. Therefore, I am pleased to lead our business in Azerbaijan," he said.

