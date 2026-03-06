Israel is preparing to gradually reopen its airspace for outbound flights starting Sunday at 8 am (GMT+2), Report informs via The Times of Israel.

As part of the operational framework, a maximum of two narrow-body aircraft will be permitted to depart per hour, with no more than 50 passengers per flight.

For now, outbound flights will be operated by Israeli airlines El Al, Israir, Arkia and Air Haifa.

In the coming days, Israel will seek to expand the scope of outbound flights and seats in accordance with security developments.