UK sending more fighter jets to the Middle East, says Starmer

The UK is sending more military hardware to the Middle East as the Iran war continues to escalate, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced, Report informs via Sky News.

Giving an update on the UK's involvement in the conflict, which began when the US and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday, the prime minister said four extra fighter jets were being sent to the region.

"We are responding to requests from allies in the region for further help," he noted. "I can announce today that we're sending four additional Typhoon jets to join our squadron in Qatar to strengthen our defensive operations in Qatar and across the region."

And two Wildcat helicopters equipped with anti-drone weapons are due to arrive in Cyprus on Friday - where an RAF base has already been hit by an Iran, the prime minister added.

He also said the first evacuation charter flight from Oman to the UK, which was meant to depart on Wednesday, left at about 2 pm GMT on Thursday.

More than 140,000 British citizens have registered their presence in the Middle East, with rapid deployment teams from the Foreign Office in Oman and Saudi Arabia. And more than 4,000 people have arrived back in the UK on commercial flights from the UAE.

A further seven flights were due to leave on Thursday, the prime minister said.