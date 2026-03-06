UAE air defense forces destroys nine Iranian ballistic missiles

UAE air defense forces detected and destroyed nine ballistic missiles today, Report informs referring to the UAE Ministry of Defense.

In addition, 112 UAVs were detected, 109 of which were intercepted, three of which crashed within UAE territory.

"Since the beginning of the overt Iranian aggression, 205 ballistic missiles have been detected, 190 of which were destroyed, 13 of which crashed into the sea, and two of which crashed within UAE territory. Additionally, 1,184 Iranian drones were detected, 1,110 of which were intercepted, and 74 drones were shot down within UAE territory," the ministry.

The number of casualties has also risen to 112, including citizens of the UAE, Egypt, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Türkiye, and other countries.