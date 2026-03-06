Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Other countries
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 17:35
    IDF launches its 15th wave of airstrikes against Tehran, Isfahan

    Israel is launching its 15th wave of strikes against infrastructure in Iran, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service said in a statement, Report informs.

    "The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has launched a wave of strikes against the Iranian terrorist regime's infrastructure in Tehran and Isfahan," reads the statement.

    İsrailin Tehran və İsfahana 15-ci hücum dalğası başlayıb
    Армия обороны Израиля начала 15-ю волну ударов по Тегерану и Исфахану

