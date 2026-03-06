IDF launches its 15th wave of airstrikes against Tehran, Isfahan
Other countries
- 06 March, 2026
- 17:35
Israel is launching its 15th wave of strikes against infrastructure in Iran, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service said in a statement, Report informs.
"The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has launched a wave of strikes against the Iranian terrorist regime's infrastructure in Tehran and Isfahan," reads the statement.
Latest News
19:03
Istanbul to host emergency summit of Turkic States foreign ministersForeign policy
18:59
Alain Berset: Iran's attack on Azerbaijan underlines urgency of de-escalationForeign policy
18:56
Lithuanian FM condemns drone attacks on AzerbaijanForeign policy
18:52
Costa and von der Leyen to discuss Iran conflict with Middle East leadersOther
18:43
Azerbaijani government allows return of trucks at Azerbaijan-Iran borderDomestic policy
18:35
António Costa to visit Azerbaijan for first time as EU Council President – EXCLUSIVEForeign policy
18:29
IDF reports elimination of senior Iranian commander in TehranOther countries
18:24
Georgian, Armenian Defense Ministers discuss regional securityRegion
18:20