Japanese Embassy in Azerbaijan suspends consular services

    Foreign policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 17:26
    The consular section of the Japanese Embassy in Azerbaijan will not operate until March 13, the embassy said on X, Report informs.

    "The consular section of the Embassy of Japan in the Republic of Azerbaijan will be temporarily closed from March 10 to March 13 due to the escalation of the situation in the Middle East," the statement reads.

    Yaponiyanın Azərbaycandakı səfirliyinin konsulluq xidməti martın 13-dək işləməyəcək
    Посольство Японии в Азербайджане вновь приостановит оказание консульских услуг

