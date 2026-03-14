A total of 25 families, comprising 114 individuals, have been resettled in the Khanoba village of Azerbaijan's Khojavand district and received keys to their new houses, Report informs via AZERTAC.

The key handover ceremony was attended by officials from the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the city of Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts, along with representatives of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), and other officials.