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    First group of residents relocated to Khanoba village of Azerbaijan's Khojavand district receive house keys

    Domestic policy
    • 14 March, 2026
    • 15:15
    First group of residents relocated to Khanoba village of Azerbaijan's Khojavand district receive house keys

    A total of 25 families, comprising 114 individuals, have been resettled in the Khanoba village of Azerbaijan's Khojavand district and received keys to their new houses, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The key handover ceremony was attended by officials from the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the city of Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts, along with representatives of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), and other officials.

    First group of residents relocated to Khanoba village of Azerbaijan's Khojavand district receive house keys
    First group of residents relocated to Khanoba village of Azerbaijan's Khojavand district receive house keys
    First group of residents relocated to Khanoba village of Azerbaijan's Khojavand district receive house keys
    First group of residents relocated to Khanoba village of Azerbaijan's Khojavand district receive house keys
    First group of residents relocated to Khanoba village of Azerbaijan's Khojavand district receive house keys
    First group of residents relocated to Khanoba village of Azerbaijan's Khojavand district receive house keys
    First group of residents relocated to Khanoba village of Azerbaijan's Khojavand district receive house keys

    The Great Return State Program
    Photo
    Xocavəndin Xanoba kəndində 25 ailəyə evlərinin açarları təqdim olunub - YENİLƏNİB-2
    Photo
    Переселившимся в село Ханоба 25 семьям вручены ключи от квартир - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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