Azerbaijan boosts tomato exports by 19% in volume

Azerbaijan exported 172,864 tons of tomatoes worth $192.5 million last year, according to data from the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

This marks a 10% increase in value terms and a 19% rise in volume compared to 2024.

Exports to Russia totaled 166,113 tons (+17%) worth $181.7 million (+8%). Shipments to Belarus reached 3,790 tons (+60%) worth $7.8 million (+53%), while exports to Poland amounted to 962 tons (+74%) worth $1.4 million (+71%).

Azerbaijan also exported 1,685 tons (up threefold) worth $1.1 million (up threefold) to Georgia, and 242 tons (up 2.7 times) worth $281,000 (up threefold) to Ukraine.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported 1,714 tons (+45%) worth $1.7 million (up 2.3 times).

Imports included 635.52 tons (-23%) worth $673,700 (+45%) from Turkmenistan, 536.2 tons (no supplies a year earlier) worth $536,800 from Russia, 462 tons (+2.2 times) worth $421,000 (+3.6 times) from Iran, 80 tons (-7%) worth $86,000 (+51%) from Türkiye, and 0.05 tons (no supplies a year earlier) worth $500 from Netherlands.

In 2024, 1,184 tons of tomatoes were imported into Azerbaijan, 70% of which came from Turkmenistan.