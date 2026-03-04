Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Pete Hegseth: Iran incapable of responding to US, Israeli military operations

    Other countries
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 17:59
    Pete Hegseth: Iran incapable of responding to US, Israeli military operations

    US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced new waves of strikes against Iran, Report informs.

    Hegseth said at a briefing that Tehran, under current conditions, is unable to mount a coordinated response to the operation of American and Israeli armed forces against Iran.

    He stated that the US military has all the necessary resources to continue operations against Iran for as long as necessary.

    The minister emphasized that the US military has sufficient stockpiles of ammunition, including the most modern ones.

    He stated that the US military has already achieved significant success.

    The Iranian Air Force no longer exists, and the Iranian Navy is no longer a significant factor, he noted, adding that the US is seeking to deprive Iran of the ability to quickly rebuild its military potential.

    Pit Heqset: İran ABŞ və İsrailin hərbi əməliyyatına cavab vermək iqtidarında deyil
    Пит Хегсет: Иран не способен ответить на операцию военных США и Израиля

