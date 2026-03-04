IDF destroys Iranian air defense and detection systems at Tehran airport
Other countries
- 04 March, 2026
- 18:31
The Israeli Air Force destroyed Iranian air defense and detection systems at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran a short while ago, the Israeli military said, Report informs via The Times of Israel.
According to the IDF, during the wave of strikes in Tehran, "defense and detection systems used by the Iranian terror regime, which posed a threat to air force aircraft, were destroyed."
Latest News
19:30
Turkish minister: Iran suspends citizens" exit toward TürkiyeRegion
19:22
UK supports France's updated nuclear doctrineOther countries
19:12
Trans-Caspian growth and development of C6 format discussed in the USAForeign policy
18:57
Photo
Another meeting of Organizing Committee discusses WUF13 preparationsDomestic policy
18:47
US likely to raise temporary global tariff rate to 15% this week, Bessent saysOther countries
18:31
IDF destroys Iranian air defense and detection systems at Tehran airportOther countries
18:27
Azerbaijan boosts tomato exports by 19% in volumeAIC
18:11
Photo
Regional interest grows in Central Asia–Azerbaijan Green Energy CorridorEnergy
17:59