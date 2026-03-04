Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    The Israeli Air Force destroyed Iranian air defense and detection systems at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran a short while ago, the Israeli military said, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    According to the IDF, during the wave of strikes in Tehran, "defense and detection systems used by the Iranian terror regime, which posed a threat to air force aircraft, were destroyed."

    İsrail Tehran hava limanının müdafiə və aşkarlama sistemlərini məhv edib
    Израиль уничтожил системы обороны и обнаружения в аэропорту Тегерана

