Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Dan Caine: US to expand operations deep into Iranian territory

    Other countries
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 17:59
    Dan Caine: US to expand operations deep into Iranian territory

    The US intends to expand military operations and begin advancing deeper into Iranian territory, General Dan Caine, chairman of US Central Command (CENTCOM), said at a joint press conference with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Report informs.

    The US will now begin to expand the operation, striking deeper into Iranian territory, creating additional freedom of maneuver for American forces, the general noted.

    The number of drone attacks on Iran has decreased by 73% compared to the first days of hostilities, he noted, adding that this progress has allowed CENTCOM to establish local air superiority on the southern flank of the Iranian coast and penetrate their defenses with overwhelming precision and firepower.

    Dan Caine US and Israel Operation Against Iran CENTCOM
    Den Keyn: ABŞ İran ərazisinin dərinliklərinə doğru əməliyyatları genişləndirəcək
    Дэн Кейн: США расширят операции вглубь территории Ирана

    Latest News

    17:59

    Dan Caine: US to expand operations deep into Iranian territory

    Other countries
    17:59

    Pete Hegseth: Iran incapable of responding to US, Israeli military operations

    Other countries
    17:56

    Switzerland thanks Azerbaijan for assistance in evacuating citizens from Iran

    Foreign policy
    17:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan showcases tourism at ITB Berlin 2026

    Tourism
    17:38

    Starmer: UK cooperating with US in operation against Iran

    Other countries
    17:24

    QatarEnergy declares force majeure for LNG buyers

    Energy
    17:21

    IDF reveals how Israel, US divide strike zones, target types amid Iran conflict

    Other countries
    17:17
    Video

    Former Azerbaijani canoeist: Situation in Iran extremely dire right now

    Region
    17:11

    OPEC+ to be able to increase oil production by 170,000 bpd in April

    Energy
    All News Feed