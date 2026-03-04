Dan Caine: US to expand operations deep into Iranian territory
Other countries
- 04 March, 2026
- 17:59
The US intends to expand military operations and begin advancing deeper into Iranian territory, General Dan Caine, chairman of US Central Command (CENTCOM), said at a joint press conference with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Report informs.
The US will now begin to expand the operation, striking deeper into Iranian territory, creating additional freedom of maneuver for American forces, the general noted.
The number of drone attacks on Iran has decreased by 73% compared to the first days of hostilities, he noted, adding that this progress has allowed CENTCOM to establish local air superiority on the southern flank of the Iranian coast and penetrate their defenses with overwhelming precision and firepower.
Latest News
17:59
Dan Caine: US to expand operations deep into Iranian territoryOther countries
17:59
Pete Hegseth: Iran incapable of responding to US, Israeli military operationsOther countries
17:56
Switzerland thanks Azerbaijan for assistance in evacuating citizens from IranForeign policy
17:41
Photo
Azerbaijan showcases tourism at ITB Berlin 2026Tourism
17:38
Starmer: UK cooperating with US in operation against IranOther countries
17:24
QatarEnergy declares force majeure for LNG buyersEnergy
17:21
IDF reveals how Israel, US divide strike zones, target types amid Iran conflictOther countries
17:17
Video
Former Azerbaijani canoeist: Situation in Iran extremely dire right nowRegion
17:11