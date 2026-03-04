Dan Caine: US to expand operations deep into Iranian territory

The US intends to expand military operations and begin advancing deeper into Iranian territory, General Dan Caine, chairman of US Central Command (CENTCOM), said at a joint press conference with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Report informs.

The US will now begin to expand the operation, striking deeper into Iranian territory, creating additional freedom of maneuver for American forces, the general noted.

The number of drone attacks on Iran has decreased by 73% compared to the first days of hostilities, he noted, adding that this progress has allowed CENTCOM to establish local air superiority on the southern flank of the Iranian coast and penetrate their defenses with overwhelming precision and firepower.