UK supports France's updated nuclear doctrine
Other countries
- 04 March, 2026
- 19:22
The UK has supported the updated nuclear doctrine of Paris presented by French President Emmanuel Macron, TASS wrote, citing a statement from the office of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Report informs.
According to the statement, the UK welcomes President Macron's proposal for closer cooperation with allies on nuclear matters.
It was noted that Great Britain and France are determined to counter threats against Europe.
The doctrine envisages the participation of France's EU partners in the nuclear weapons program. The German government has already announced its participation in this program. The Polish government has also expressed its desire to join the doctrine.
Latest News
19:30
Turkish minister: Iran suspends citizens" exit toward TürkiyeRegion
19:22
UK supports France's updated nuclear doctrineOther countries
19:12
Trans-Caspian growth and development of C6 format discussed in the USAForeign policy
18:57
Photo
Another meeting of Organizing Committee discusses WUF13 preparationsDomestic policy
18:47
US likely to raise temporary global tariff rate to 15% this week, Bessent saysOther countries
18:31
IDF destroys Iranian air defense and detection systems at Tehran airportOther countries
18:27
Azerbaijan boosts tomato exports by 19% in volumeAIC
18:11
Photo
Regional interest grows in Central Asia–Azerbaijan Green Energy CorridorEnergy
17:59