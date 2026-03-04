The UK has supported the updated nuclear doctrine of Paris presented by French President Emmanuel Macron, TASS wrote, citing a statement from the office of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Report informs.

According to the statement, the UK welcomes President Macron's proposal for closer cooperation with allies on nuclear matters.

It was noted that Great Britain and France are determined to counter threats against Europe.

The doctrine envisages the participation of France's EU partners in the nuclear weapons program. The German government has already announced its participation in this program. The Polish government has also expressed its desire to join the doctrine.